Five dead in another EC family massacre
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A manhunt has been launched for suspects involved in another
mass murder case in the Eastern Cape.
A manhunt has been launched for suspects involved in another mass murder case in the Eastern Cape.
Five members of a family were shot and killed in Bityi last night.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Siphokazi Mawisa the family was asleep in two homes in a yard when they were attacked.
"Information on hand indicates that the family was asleep in two different houses in a yard. The parents (husband and wife) were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown males entered and fatally shot them.
They flounced out of the rondavel and started firing shots to the people who were sleeping in another house and fatally shot three, and left two injured. The other two children who survived the attack managed to run away and informed the neighbors, who then alerted the Police. Two males and three females died while the two injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment
"Police are investigating five counts of murder and two counts of Attempted Murder. SAPS is calling upon those who may have leads to come forward and assist the police in apprehending those behind the murders."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
DIY Diwali decor that is inexpensive
It's almost time for the festival of lights and colour. Here are some in...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago
-
Surviving Black Mamba bites: Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans shares key facts
Nick Evans, Durban’s leading snake rescuer, reveals why Black Mamba bite...Stacey & J Sbu 20 hours ago