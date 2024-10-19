Five dead in another EC family massacre

Five members of a family were shot and killed in Bityi last night.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Siphokazi Mawisa the family was asleep in two homes in a yard when they were attacked.

"Information on hand indicates that the family was asleep in two different houses in a yard. The parents (husband and wife) were sleeping in a rondavel when two unknown males entered and fatally shot them.

They flounced out of the rondavel and started firing shots to the people who were sleeping in another house and fatally shot three, and left two injured. The other two children who survived the attack managed to run away and informed the neighbors, who then alerted the Police. Two males and three females died while the two injured children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

"Police are investigating five counts of murder and two counts of Attempted Murder. SAPS is calling upon those who may have leads to come forward and assist the police in apprehending those behind the murders."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)