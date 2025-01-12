Expert: First wife can challenge amaZulu King marriage plans

On Friday, Queen Ntokozo filed a court interdict in a bid to bar the King MisuZulu's upcoming traditional wedding at the end of January.

The King is set to tie the knot with his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

KaMayisela's move follows the royal family's decision to push her request for intercession over her divorce from the King to February.

Last year, the monarch filed for divorce in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's court and offered to pay a R20 thousand monthly maintenance for a year.

However, Professor Musa Xulu says the King's marriage contract with the Queen needs to be amended first.

"In terms of the recognition of Customary Marriages Act, the king cannot really take a second wife while he’s married through civil marriage.





“He could if all his marriages were customary, but they are not, so he is bound by the Act that he basically cannot do this until his divorce is perfected.

"When the divorce is perfected, he can take whoever he wants as his wife. Either through customary marriage or through civil marriage."

