Queen approaches court to halt King Misuzulu's third wedding
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
AmaZulu King
Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's first wife has turned to the courts in a bid to halt
his upcoming wedding to his third wife.
AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's first wife has turned to the courts in a bid to halt his upcoming wedding to his third wife.
Queen Ntokozo KaMayisela has applied for an interdict today after her request for a family meeting seeking mediation on their divorce was pushed to next month.
In a letter through her foundation, the Queen says she has no issue with King Misuzulu getting married but that he must first change their wedding contract.
The contract prevents him from marrying someone else while already married.
The traditional wedding between King Misuzulu and his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, is set to take place at the end of the month.
The King filed for divorce at the Pietermaritzburg High Court from Queen Mayisela in November.
