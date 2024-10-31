Boy (6) killed in Ndwedwe crash
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A young boy has been killed in an accident on the P100 road in Ndwedwe, north of Durban.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick says paramedics rushed to the scene on Thursday after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
"On arrival, IPSS Medical paramedics found a six-year-old in a critical condition, and immediately called for assistance from IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support.
"Despite the best efforts of all on scene, the boy sadly succumbed to his injuries.
"SAPS will investigate the accident further."
