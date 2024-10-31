Boy (6) killed in Ndwedwe crash

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick says paramedics rushed to the scene on Thursday after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.





"On arrival, IPSS Medical paramedics found a six-year-old in a critical condition, and immediately called for assistance from IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support.





READ: Another breakthrough in Lusikisiki massacre





"Despite the best efforts of all on scene, the boy sadly succumbed to his injuries.





"SAPS will investigate the accident further."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)