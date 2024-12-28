Financial strain blamed for GBV in KZN

On Saturday, 21-year-old Bongeka Makhathini and her three-year-old son allegedly murdered by her partner in Umgababa last week are being laid to rest in Ilfracombe.





In another incident last week, Umzinto resident Nontobeko Cele was killed allegedly by her ex-fiancé who admitted to stabbing the 25-year-old in a video on Facebook before taking his own life.





On Monday, police revealed that an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed allegedly by her partner in Harding.





Andile Nduli, a private practice social worker, says societal expectations play a significant role in perpetuating gender-based violence.





He says more needs to be done to address the root causes of GBV beyond the 16 Days of Activism campaign.





"Once we have those programs and not focusing on males, remember this is also verbal violence. So, we need to focus on all parties where we teach them that we have to have mature arguments as a couple."





