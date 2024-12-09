Final arguments due in Malema's firearm case

Malema is accused of firing a gun with live ammunition at the EFF’s anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

Malema, alongside co-accused Adriaan Snyman, has pleaded not guilty to several charges under the Firearms Control Act.

Last year, the prosecution closed its case, having led the evidence of 19 witnesses.

Malema and Snyman subsequently applied for a discharge, which was dismissed by the court.

Since June, the defence led the evidence of two expert witnesses in firearms control and forensic ballistics for Snyman.

Malema took the stand in his defence, saying the state had failed to prove he had handled a gun with live rounds.

AfriForum's community safety spokesperson Jacques Broodryk, says Malema's case is a reminder to those in positions of power to act responsibly.

"The case is not looking good for Mr Malema, as it should. No one should be able to act in a reckless manner in which he did and get away with it. No one is above the law, and I believe this case will remind those in power to act responsibly."

During his court appearance in June, Malema accused the State of trying to ruin his reputation.

"You brought me wrongly here - either you want to build your career using my name and destroy the future of my children and my wife. I possess a toy. It requires no license. You brought me here for six years for no issue. I am not being disrespectful. I am being honest.

"No one can associate me with any wrongdoing. I cannot regret having done nothing wrong. I possessed a toy, and it requires nobody's permission for me to use it at any time."

