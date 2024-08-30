Fetus found in Overport bin

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they were called to the scene in the morning.

He says they arrived to find security officers already at the corner of Sparks Road and Brickfield Road.





"Paramedics were shown to a rubbish where a packet was found with a fetus inside it.

"Paramedics inspected the packet and found a deceased fetus inside the packet. The fetus was declared deceased at the scene.

"SAPS arrived on the scene and took over the crime scene. At this stage, it is unknown who dumped the fetus. However, SAPS will be investigating further."





