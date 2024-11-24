Fedhasa welcomes Durban beachfront developments
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
With the festive season
right around the corner, the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa
(FEDHASA) says it is pleased that new developments on the Durban beachfront are
taking shape.
On Friday, the eThekwini Municipality launched the newly renovated Durban Beach Café.
The venue, which was formerly Circus Circus, has been redesigned to accommodate around 450 customers.
It’s also created at least 40 job opportunities
The city says the overhaul, spearheaded in 2021, is aimed at drawing more visitors and investors to the popular Golden Mile.
Brett Tungay, who is with Fedhasa, says it is a step in the right direction.
"It is great that we are having another facility opened. We have had issues with the restaurants and the other facilities along the beachfront not getting leases.
“So, hearing that one more facility has been opened, especially now before the [festive] season that is very good news for the hospitality industry."
