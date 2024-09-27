FEDHASA: Bumper summer season expected for KZN

"We have got insurance from eThekwini that are working on the wastewater issues which affect the beaches, we hope we will have those sorted, we have had engagement with the municipality in terms of sorting out water on the South Coast, Department of Transport trying to sort out the roads."

The association's Brett Tungay's made the comments as we mark World Tourism Day. He says businesses and government must work together to ensure KZN remains a key tourist destination.

READ: Local tourism disrupted by KZN snowstorm

"When it comes to employment, we can take from very skilled to very unskilled labour, so there is growth opportunity for employment and tourism is unmatched and we need to embrace that as a country and a province. We need to tell people that KZN is open for business as a tourist destination again and we need to get that message out there."

This year's Tourism Day is being celebrated under the theme 'Tourism and Peace'





