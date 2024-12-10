Fate of ANC’s KZN leadership still unclear
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu
The future of the ANC's leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng remains unclear after the national leadership postponed a crucial meeting initially set to decide their fate.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula confirmed this following a National Working Committee meeting with the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee,
The NWC has already met with the KZN PEC earlier this month with their performance in the May elections top of the agenda.
Speculation has been rife on whether a decision will be taken to dissolve the PEC.
The executive committee meeting originally scheduled for this weekend has been moved to next month.
According to Mbalula, the NEC will convene after the party's January anniversary rally in the Western Cape.
"We want, when we meet and reflect on issues, every one of the NEC members to reflect and engage with the report presented to them."
The NEC is expected to deliberate on the NWC's findings and announce a decision on the future of Gauteng and KZN PECs.
