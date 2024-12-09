DA to bring no-confidence motion against eThekwini speaker

The party is accusing Nyawose of protecting what it's calling the faceless councillor who made racial remarks during a council meeting last month.

DA councillor Yogis Govender was shouted at in council to "Go back to Bombay" during a debate on a monument honouring the arrival of Indian labourers in South Africa.

Nyawose condemned the remark immediately.

Last week, Nyawose tabled the report into the investigation, saying they could not identify the culprit through the recording systems.

On Monday, the DA-led a picket at the Durban City Hall, calling for unity and non-racialism.

Provincial leader Francois Rodgers said while the speaker's investigation into the matter has reached a dead end, there is another way to get him to act.

Whistleblowers in SA 'not protected enough'

"There is absolutely no outcome to the investigation, and it just seems like the ANC is covering up a racist comrade. We are saying, after 30 years of democracy, how can we allow this type of behaviour?

"So, the speaker still has an opportunity to get the culprit out there. This type of behaviour belongs to pre-1994."

The ANC caucus has since distanced itself from the slur allegedly heard coming from its side of the bench.

The DA has also referred the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission.

"I would have hoped that the perpetrators stood up and apologised. That's the right thing to do. We get excited in these debates, and sometimes we say things that we wish we'd never said and just withdraw the statement," said Rodgers.

"However, that's not going to happen. So, if we are going to deal with racists, there must be consequences."

