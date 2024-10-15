Driver returns to court in Carletonville scholar transport tragedy case
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The 55- year-old Gert Laurence van Emmenis is expected to return to the Fochville Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where he has allegedly been linked to the crash with a scholar transport taxi in Carletonville in July.
The incident took place on the JB Marx Road in Fochville, where the vehicle driven by Van Emmenis allegedly collided with a minibus taxi transporting school kids.
The accident resulted in the deaths of 13-year-old Junior Mankofu, 12-year-old Katlego Morebudi, Olesego Khesa, 12, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Thandeka Mtyibe, 9, Lethabo Sesing, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, as well as four children from the same family Reneilwe, 7, Sihle, 12, Hlompho, 10-, and 8-year-old Thato Hlalele.
Their driver, Nkosinathi Maphukade, was also killed.
During the last court appearance, Van Emmenis was granted bail of R20 000 with conditions that he should hand over his passport to the investigating officer and that he should not interfere directly or indirectly with witnesses.
He is facing 12 counts of culpable homicide and a count of reckless and or negligent driving alternatively inconsiderate driving.
