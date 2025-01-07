Families urged to intervene in GBV cases

The comments come a day after he suspect who allegedly murdered Ayabonga Mjilo made his first appearance at the Durban Magistrates court.





The 21-year-old's manager, Mfanafuthi Kunene, is accused of kidnapping and killing Mjilo, before burying her body in his yard in Inanda.





The 37-year-old suspect abandoned his bail bid.





READ: Ayabonga Mjilo's family struggling to accept her death





Premier Ntuli attended Monday's court proceedings.





"Every leader of a family needs to have a discussion to sit down with the family and speak sense so that this scourge of violence against women and children comes to an end. It is not right for the people of KwaZulu-Natal, tourists and the economy."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)