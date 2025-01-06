Ayabonga Mjilo's family struggling to accept her death

The 21-year-old's manager, Mfanafuthi Kunene made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate Court on Monday.

The 37-year-old is accused of kidnapping and killing Mjilo before burying her body in the yard of his Inanda home.

Her sister Nontobeko Mjilo praised the Greenwood Park police for their work to uncover the man's identity, last seen leaving with Mjilo at an Umhlanga restaurant on Christmas Day.

From the day I reported a missing persons case, they hunted for Ayabonga day and night. They did not give up on the case, searching for her everywhere. Although we found her dead, I'm thankful for their help.

Premier Thami Ntuli also attended today's court proceedings.

He says it's time society and families have serious conversations about the scourge of gender-based violence against women and children in KZN.

READ: Ayabonga Mjilo murder accused abandons bail bid

"I think everyone in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, the entire society needs to stand up. One, beware that we have this serious problem, and number two, say not in our time."





Kunene remains in custody and will return to court on the 26th of February for further investigations.













