Ezemvelo places CFO on suspension

"I can confirm that she has been suspended, but I can't comment further than that because it is an employer-employee relationship," says spokesperson, Musa Mtambo.





It's understood Khumalo is being investigated for serious misconduct.





READ: Comrades board hit with another resignation





CEO Sihle Mkhize placed her on suspension on Friday.





Ebrahim Mulla has been appointed acting CFO.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)