Ezemvelo places CFO on suspension
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife's Chief Financial Officer Nonhlanhla Khumalo has been suspended.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife's Chief Financial Officer Nonhlanhla Khumalo has been suspended.
"I can confirm that she has been suspended, but I can't comment further than that because it is an employer-employee relationship," says spokesperson, Musa Mtambo.
It's understood Khumalo is being investigated for serious misconduct.
READ: Comrades board hit with another resignation
CEO Sihle Mkhize placed her on suspension on Friday.
Ebrahim Mulla has been appointed acting CFO.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Man mistakes stranger's car for his own and drives off
What are the chances of parking next to a car that looks identical to yo...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
"My love language is Afrikaans"
Do you know what a love language is?Danny Guselli 8 hours ago