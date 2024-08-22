Comrades board hit with another resignation

It's understood Ngcobo and two other board members submitted their letters of resignation on Tuesday.

The association has faced a series of resignation this year, including Zinhle Sokhela who was a board member this month.

KZN Athletics Vice president and CMA board member Mandla Mngomezulu says the news of Ngcobo's departure came as a surprise.





READ: IFP youth chair placed on ‘special leave’ amid GBV claims

"We were hoping that he would serve his term, but we have to accept what it is. We have worked well with him over the years and we would like to thank him for his contribution to the growth of the event, being the Comrades Marathon Association race as well as the contribution that he has made in the growth of the sport of athletics."

On the series of other recent resignations in the association, Mngomezulu says he is confident the CMA will resolve its problems.

"The event is 100 years old, it has survived a lot of challenges before. We trust that it will be able to resolve whatever the challenges are and the event will continue to take place."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)