Govt sued by victims of apartheid crimes

Backed by the Foundation of Human Rights, they are seeking constitutional damages for apartheid-era cases referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to the National Prosecuting Authority.

"It was served on the president, the government, the Minister of Police, the Minister of Justice, the NPA on Tuesday. So, they know about the case as now the time has started to run for them to answer, so they have till 10 February [2025] to file a notice of intention to answer and to oppose. So, we will know around about 10 February what the view of the State parties are,” said the foundation's Odette Geldenhuys.

Geldenhuys said the families want the President to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate possible political interference in the cases.

"The signing of affidavit by Lukhanyo supported by the affidavits of the other families put down in great detail the facts of this political interference where it happened, how it happened and by whom it was perpetrated,” added Geldenhuys.

Lukhanyo Calata is the son of anti-apartheid activist Fort Calata, who was part of the Cradock Four who were abducted and murdered by security police in 1985.

He said the State's inaction has denied him and his family justice.

"So, when successive ANC led administrations fails to do that, it told me that my father's Fort Calata life, and Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli, Sparrow Mkonto life, that their lives didn't matter in a government that is led by the African National Congress.”





