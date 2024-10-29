Explosives unit sweeps PMB court following bomb threat
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The explosives unit swept the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday following a bomb threat.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they are still trying to determine the source of the threat and the motive.
"All inmates have been secured, and the building has been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
"No injuries have been reported thus far, and progress will be reported."
SAPS says further information will be made available as the investigation develops.
