NERSA: Concerns over electricity tariff hikes will be seriously considered

"It’s not just a talk show, comments are taken into consideration, if we don't do that, the matter can be taken to court. It is not a NERSA decision, it is a country decision, whether or not you are Tom, Dick or Harry, your comments will be taken into account." says NERSA’s Brian Sechothlo.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa, this week published the power utility's multi-year price determination revenue application up until 2028.

Eskom's asked for a hike of 36% next year, 12% in the 2026/27 financial year and 9% in 2027/28.

KZN residents will get an opportunity to share their views with NERSA on the proposed hikes during public consultations in November.

Sechothlo says they will only decide on the increase after.

"We take 30 days, give stakeholders, anyone with a company and resident time to comment on the application. There are several questions that we ask on the consultation paper, people are not stopped from even giving views that are not related to those questions."

