Ex-Eskom contractor extradited to South Africa to face fraud charges

He has been charged with corruption in connection with tender fraud at the Kusile Power Station between 2008 and 2018.

Lomas is one of five suspects.

The other four were arrested in 2019 when Lomas had already moved to the United Kingdom.

He was nabbed in London in 2021 but was out on bail of R1.7 million.

An application for his extradition began in 2019 and was successful last month.





He arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Friday.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said he had been handed to the Hawks.

"I can confirm he will be appearing before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on a charge of fraud, corruption, unauthorised gratification and a host of other changes."





