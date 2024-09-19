ConCourt dismisses Motsoeneng's R11m SABC ‘success fee’ application

In 2016, the SABC board paid Motsoeneng an R11.5 million “success fee” for securing an archive footage deal with MultiChoice.





MultiChoice would pay the SABC R553 million over five years for two new channels on DStv.





However, in 2021, the High Court in Johannesburg found that the decision was unlawful and invalid and ordered Motsoeneng to pay back the money.





The High Court ruled that Motsoeneng must repay the R11.5 million plus interest, bringing his total liabilities to approximately R 18 million.





In 2023, Motsoeneng petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal to reverse the order. However, his application was dismissed.





On Wednesday, the apex court also dismissed his application with costs.





The litigation against Motsoeneng forms part of the Special Investigating Unit’s bid to recover financial losses suffered by the SABC through irregular payments made to some individuals.





SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that to date, they have recovered over R6.4 million from Motsoeneng’s pension benefits.





"The SIU welcomes and sees the Constitutional Court's decision as a positive step, as it clears the way to pursue the outstanding amount from Motsoeneng.”





