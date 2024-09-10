EU announces R600m green hydrogen support grant

Transnet will receive a share of just under a quarter for its Green Hydrogen Project.

Speaking in Pretoria on Monday, Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the project would support activities around the logistics entity's core operation areas, such as ports and rails.

He said the rest of the grant will go towards accelerating efforts in the development of a sustainable green hydrogen sector.





Ramakgopa says the partnership is focused on building more renewable energy infrastructure.

"We have as a country articulated our ambition to ensure that we take advantage of one of the new emerging frontiers, green hydrogen.

"We are seeing that green hydrogen provides some of the best opportunities for the country to re-industrialise given the fact that they were sitting on a significant mineral endowment in our country."





