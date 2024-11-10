eThekwini urges residents to hunker down ahead of storm

eThekwini urges residents to hunker down ahead of level 4 storm
Updated | By Newswatch
Disaster and emergency teams have warned that
the storm rolling on Sunday, could hit multiple areas in eThekwini.
Disaster and emergency teams have warned that the storm rolling on Sunday, could hit multiple areas in eThekwini.
Officials say forecasts have described the impact as life-threatening and potentially catastrophic.
The South African Weather Service has issued a level 4 severe warning for the province.
eThekwini says weather pattens in KwaZulu-Natal are likely to intensify between 3 o'clock on Sunday afternoon and 11 o'clock in the evening.
Officials have urged residents in and around Durban to take extra precaution.
READ: KZN braces for level 4 severe storms
The warning covers the CBD, Berea, Glenmore, Morningside, Umbilo, Chatsworth, Pinetown, Queensburgh, Amanzimtoti, and uMlazi areas.
The city says the thunderstorm could bring torrential rains, intense lightning, large hail, and powerful winds of up to 120 km/h.
It has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to remain indoors during the storm.
City officials have also sent out a flash flooding warning.
eThekwini says for emergencies residents and motorists can contact the municipality on 031 361 0000.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Remote work: Are you being underpaid for your talent?
Are remote workers getting shortchanged just for living elsewhere?Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 18 hours ago
-
Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we prote...Carol Ofori 1 day, 20 hours ago