eThekwini urges residents to hunker down ahead of storm

Officials say forecasts have described the impact as life-threatening and potentially catastrophic.

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 4 severe warning for the province.

eThekwini says weather pattens in KwaZulu-Natal are likely to intensify between 3 o'clock on Sunday afternoon and 11 o'clock in the evening.

Officials have urged residents in and around Durban to take extra precaution.

READ: KZN braces for level 4 severe storms

The warning covers the CBD, Berea, Glenmore, Morningside, Umbilo, Chatsworth, Pinetown, Queensburgh, Amanzimtoti, and uMlazi areas.

The city says the thunderstorm could bring torrential rains, intense lightning, large hail, and powerful winds of up to 120 km/h.

It has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and to remain indoors during the storm.

City officials have also sent out a flash flooding warning.

eThekwini says for emergencies residents and motorists can contact the municipality on 031 361 0000.

