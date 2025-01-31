eThekwini slammed for service delivery failures

"The city fails to get through spells of darkness. This is over and above the shadows of unfunctioning streetlights. Refuse heaps up and law enforcement has their hands full."





Ward 97 councillor, Andre Beegte criticised the metro during an EXCO meeting in Durban on Thursday.





He also raised concerns about the city's capital and maintenance expenditure.





"Cash on hand sits on a mere 25 days, water losses are now at 59 per cent, up from 53 per cent in June, almost double the benchmark.





“Electricity at 11 to 5 per cent, also above the benchmark. Debt is up to 35.5 million and collection is at 93 percent. That's contributing to further inflating the debtors."





But Mayor Cyril Xaba's dismissed the claims, saying the councillor hasn't looked at the full picture.





“He knows very well that it is not true and we are working very hard to ensure that we keep our city clean, and that has been acknowledged by many people.





“He says the robots are not working, he knows very well that there is not a single robot that I've seen that is not working. Any robot that is not working, let us know so we can attend to it."