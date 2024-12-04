eThekwini residents ‘struggling’ to pay municipal bills
A growing number of households in eThekwini are struggling to pay their municipal bills.
That is according to a report tabled this week, which shows that as of the end of October, residents, businesses, and government departments owed the city R34.7 billion.
Water accounts for the bulk of the debt at 40%.
It is followed by property rates and electricity at 26% and 14%, respectively.
According to the report, household debt made up 73% of total debtors.
Commercial debt, which includes business accounts, sits at R7.4 billion - while state organs, parastatals and government departments owe the City R1.7 billion.
In a statement, the municipality expects rates payments from government departments and this amount will be reduced.
The city collected R15.2 billion in revenue between July and October - higher than the budgeted amount.
