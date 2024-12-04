Municipal debt growing by R10bn annually - Eskom
By Celumusa Zulu
Eskom says municipal
debt is growing by more than R10 billion a year.
The power utility's top brass briefed the Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy in Parliament on Wednesday morning.
In November, Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa revealed that municipal debt owed to Eskom is sitting at a staggering R90 billion.
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane admitted that the utility has had limited success in collecting the outstanding payments.
He told MPs that this was due to the non-adherence to the municipal debt relief programme.
"The risk that comes with this municipality debt is out of control and it needs to be resolved. It is putting pressure on the tariff increase quantum that we seek to do. It is putting pressure and undoing the positive impact of the reduction in debt as per the National Treasury."
Marokane said the rolling out of smart meters will assist in curbing the number of illegal connections, which make up more than 70% of all recorded energy losses.
"What we saw the last two weeks, when it comes to the overall representation of people who are not paying for electricity. All those numbers add up to what becomes non-technical energy losses for us, and we will be doing some audits post the December deadline."
