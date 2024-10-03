eThekwini residents told to expect 8% reduction in water usage

The municipality will restrict supply from next Thursday, saying there is far too much demand but not enough to go around.

Xaba held a briefing at City Hall on Thursday afternoon on the water curtailment plan.

It will involve several measures, including installing restrictors in meters to ease the demand pressure and targeting major leaks.





He says that starting Friday, there will also be meetings at problematic reservoirs in the city.

"I want that when I am there, I get an analysis of what the problems are in the reservoir because one reservoir may be responsible for a number of areas."

Xaba says he will receive regular updates from teams on the status of service at each reservoir.

