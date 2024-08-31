 Rubella a risk to pregnant woman, warns expert
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

A health expert is warning that the rubella virus can be risky to pregnant women and has urged them to take precautionary measures.

"When a pregnant woman contracts rubella, especially within the first 12 weeks of her pregnancy, there is a high risk of severe birth defects in the foetus, including heart abnormalities, deafness, cataracts and developmental delays."  


Angelique Coetzee has been commenting on the latest Health Department announcement warning of a spike in cases of rubella in provinces including KZN.


The virus, commonly called the German measles, is found in children and adults.


Symptoms include nausea, a sore throat, red eyes, and swollen lymph nodes in the neck which last for a few days.


Coetzee says women who are planning to fall pregnant should vaccinate. 


She says those who are already pregnant should take measures.


"Treatments are very symptomatic; it’s rest, fluids and anything for fever. There is no specific anti-viral treatment for rubella and we manage the complications as they arise."

