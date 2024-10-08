eThekwini hospitality sector bemoans looming water cuts
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
With just two days before eThekwini's planned water curtailment begins, the hospitality industry fears it will bear the brunt of the reduction.
Interventions like water shedding and the installation of restrictions on meters will be rolled out to residents starting Thursday.
The city wants to reduce water usage by 8.4 per cent within the year.
Chairperson for hospitality union FEDHASA, Brett Tungay, says this will have a negative impact on the industry.
"Hotels and resultants who are very reliant on water, the impact is going to be on businesses because they are going to have to bring in portable water and put into water shortages, which is of course an unneeded expense for businesses. We haven't had a good run and further threats on hospitality is not needed."
