eThekwini Mayor invites tourists to visit city

The City anticipates hosting about 1.3 million visitors that are expected to make a direct spend of over R2.5 billion.

Xaba led the eThekwini festive season launch at the Durban beachfront promenade ton Wednesday.

He says they are trusting law enforcement authorities to combat crime and maintain visibility, particularly at popular spots and other crowd-pulling facilities.

The mayor says over 500 new metro officers, a fleet of vehicles and the CCTV surveillance system have bee ereleased to maximise the capacity of the metro police.

"To control traffic on the beach, certain roads leading to the beachfront will be access controlled. Our law enforcement officers will clamp down on drinking and driving as well as reckless behaviour on our roads. Law enforcement operations, including multidisciplinary roadblocks will be conducted throughout the city to combat all forms of criminality."

Tents will also be erected along the beach front to shelter tagged children who get separated from their parents.

"These include 135 litter pickers, 104 beach guides who will be stationed across the various City beaches to help visitors. An additional 105 pool attendants will be deployed in various swimming pools to ensure the safety of bathers."

Xaba says they will continue to monitor and have weekly beach water quality tests.

The City says it will recruit about 500 seasonal workers to be deployed in various tourist destinations.

















