eThekwini to invest R30m to eradicate pit toilets
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
eThekwini
Municipality says it will be pumping over R30 million into a project to
eradicate pit toilets.
It involves the construction of on-site sanitation solutions across the metro over a 36-month period.
On Friday, the Executive Committee convened a special sitting, where the budget was announced.
R37 million will be for the design, supply, and to install alternative onsite sanitation technology.
READ: KZN govt to focus on climate-resilient designs
The project will address formal houses built by Human Settlements without sanitation facilities, households with deteriorating or no toilet infrastructure, and, where needed, convert Urine Diversion and ventilated improved pit toilets (VIP) to improved alternatives.
