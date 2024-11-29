eThekwini to invest R30m to eradicate pit toilets





It involves the construction of on-site sanitation solutions across the metro over a 36-month period.

On Friday, the Executive Committee convened a special sitting, where the budget was announced.

R37 million will be for the design, supply, and to install alternative onsite sanitation technology.

The project will address formal houses built by Human Settlements without sanitation facilities, households with deteriorating or no toilet infrastructure, and, where needed, convert Urine Diversion and ventilated improved pit toilets (VIP) to improved alternatives.





