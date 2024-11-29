 eThekwini to invest R30m to eradicate pit toilets
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

eThekwini to invest R30m to eradicate pit toilets

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

eThekwini Municipality says it will be pumping over R30 million into a project to eradicate pit toilets. 

eThekwini municipality
Screengrab


It involves the construction of on-site sanitation solutions across the metro over a 36-month period.

 

On Friday, the Executive Committee convened a special sitting, where the budget was announced.

 

R37 million will be for the design, supply, and to install alternative onsite sanitation technology.

 READ: KZN govt to focus on climate-resilient designs

The project will address formal houses built by Human Settlements without sanitation facilities, households with deteriorating or no toilet infrastructure, and, where needed, convert Urine Diversion and ventilated improved pit toilets (VIP) to improved alternatives.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.