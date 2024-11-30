 99 spaza shops shut down in KZN for non-compliance
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says almost 100 spaza shops have been shut down for non-compliance across the province.

Premier Thami Ntuli held a press conference in Durban
Supplied: KZN Government

He made the remarks at a media briefing where he outlined the progress made in curbing the spate of food-borne illnesses.

Operations have been ongoing as the provincial government attempts to tackle a rise in food poisoning cases.

Most of the cases appear to be linked to children buying snacks from vendors.

Ntuli says expired food and other goods were removed from some of the outlets.

"Some of the key surges identified to address this complex problem, are the regulatory measures. The strengthening regulatory framework is to ensure compliance with health and a safety standard will be considered."

