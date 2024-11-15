eThekwini finalises over 100 fraud, corruption investigation
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Head of eThekwini's Integrity and Investigations Unit says over 100 fraud and corruption investigations were finalised between July and September last year.
Jimmy Ngcobo spoke at an Anti-Fraud and Corruption Seminar held by the City at the Durban ICC on Thursday.
The Seminar was held to highlight the progress made in addressing a backlog of disciplinary cases of implicated employees.
Ngcobo says in the first quarter of their 2024/25 financial year, 53 infrastructure theft cases were also completed,
Over 140 service delivery complaints were resolved.
During this period, four entities and their directors were blacklisted and prevented from doing business with the City.
Ngcobo says the city currently has 26 active criminal cases with law enforcement agencies.
He says 51 employees implicated in fraudulent activities have been dismissed, while 90 employees resigned while investigations were in progress.
