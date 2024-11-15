eThekwini finalises over 100 fraud, corruption investigation

Jimmy Ngcobo spoke at an Anti-Fraud and Corruption Seminar held by the City at the Durban ICC on Thursday.

The Seminar was held to highlight the progress made in addressing a backlog of disciplinary cases of implicated employees.

Ngcobo says in the first quarter of their 2024/25 financial year, 53 infrastructure theft cases were also completed,

Over 140 service delivery complaints were resolved.





READ: Water outages in eThekwini ‘could be resolved soon’

During this period, four entities and their directors were blacklisted and prevented from doing business with the City.

Ngcobo says the city currently has 26 active criminal cases with law enforcement agencies.

He says 51 employees implicated in fraudulent activities have been dismissed, while 90 employees resigned while investigations were in progress.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)