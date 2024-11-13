Water outages in eThekwini ‘could be resolved soon’
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Water and
Sanitation Department says water disruptions should soon be a thing of the past
in some areas in eThekwini.
Deputy Minister David Mahlobo says access has already been restored in some of the affected parts.
"Around KwaXimba, the package plant is working and people have water. By December this year, the 7 megalitres will be working for all those communities."
eThekwini and Johannesburg have been particularly hard hit by water challenges, with issues cropping up every week.
Mahlobo says the rainy season will boost levels in our supply systems.
"To the people of eThekwini, you will have water accumulating in the system. It has started raining around Hazelmere Dam. The Nagle Dam has issues with algae. As we speak right now, uMngeni Water is treating that. You'll be in a position to receive water."
The deputy minister was addressing the National Assembly about water security on Tuesday.
