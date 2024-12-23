eThekwini contractors to continue work after strike threat
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Electricity contractors who claim they haven't been paid by the eThekwini Municipality say they will no longer down tools.
They say City officials have promised to resolve the issue.
"I spoke to the mayor, and he said he spoke to every relevant official to make sure they sort this thing out. We don't believe the mayor can lie to us."
On Friday, workers threatened to halt all work, until they are paid salaries for the last three months.
Bandile Sibiya is the group's president.
He says they've been struggling to make ends meet as a result of the delayed payments.
"How are you going to get bus fare, how are you going to get bread? Some of us have lost accommodation because they failed to honour the contract. The financial institutions of this country do not take that story."
Newswatch has reached out to the Municipality for further comment.
