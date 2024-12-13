Eskom warns grace period for prepaid buyers ends Friday

The initial November 24 deadline was extended after some meter owners experienced difficulties in changing over.





In a statement, Eskom appeals to users to regularise their account and to buy electricity from legal vendors.





Following the transition to the KRN2 project, Eskom says it has successfully transitioned 5.64 million prepaid customers, which includes 400,000 former zero-buyers.





The utility warns that failure to regularise accounts at Eskom centres by Friday, could result in fines of up to R12 000,00.





