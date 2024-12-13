Eskom warns grace period for prepaid buyers ends Friday
Updated | By Selaki Ledwaba
Eskom has warned consumers whose prepaid meters have still not been switched over, that the grace period to recode them ends on Friday.
Eskom has warned consumers whose prepaid meters have still not been switched over, that the grace period to recode them ends on Friday.
The initial November 24 deadline was extended after some meter owners experienced difficulties in changing over.
In a statement, Eskom appeals to users to regularise their account and to buy electricity from legal vendors.
READ: Eskom deserves ‘nothing more than 0%’
Following the transition to the KRN2 project, Eskom says it has successfully transitioned 5.64 million prepaid customers, which includes 400,000 former zero-buyers.
The utility warns that failure to regularise accounts at Eskom centres by Friday, could result in fines of up to R12 000,00.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Keep a watchful eye on your friends this December
As we head into the December holidays, keep an eye on your friends and f...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Durbanite addresses couples in malls during December
Is it appropriate for couples to hold hands while shopping in busy place...Danny Guselli an hour ago