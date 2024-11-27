Eskom urges ‘zero buyers’ to come forward

These consumers, known as ‘zero buyers’, are believed to have been cheating the system by either tampering with their prepaid meters or buying tokens from vendors who sell them illegally.

The power utility says currently there are 1.7 million zero-buyers.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the migration of meters to the new key revision number saw around 400,000 ‘zero buyers’ become paying customers.





"Converted on the 24th or not they would have not been affected by this conversion because after all they are bypassing.

"It is our intension from now until 13 December they present themselves so that they we can regularise them. Then there are things around tamper fines, essentially an admission of guilt."

Ramokgopa says 99% of prepaid electricity customers had successfully upgraded their meters before Sunday's deadline.





