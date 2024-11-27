1.7m people yet to upgrade prepaid electricity meters

The token identifier software on the meters expired on Sunday.

The devices had to be migrated from Key Revision Number One to KRN two with a set of codes that could be acquired while buying tokens or through Eskom's online chatbot.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Ramokgopa said initially, about 2.1 million people were yet to complete the process.

"We have seen that that number now has come down by 400,000 people since that period, though. That number now is sitting at R1.7 million, they have not presented themselves. I have heard from multiple Cooperative and Traditional Affairs [departments] that there has been sufficient communication by Eskom. The messaging started in October last year."

Ramokgopa said there are some clues as to why some people haven't migrated.

"There is a significant number of people who have chosen not to go through the proper channels. In fact, they have not been consuming electricity legally. So, we are confirming what we have known for a period of time. I must emphasise that this was not a credit control exercise. This is an exercise of ensuring there is a technical convention."

