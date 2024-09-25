Eskom technicians continue to work on storm-related outages

It says it is still working on restoring connections to communities in Kokstad, Ixopo, Bergville and Ladysmith among other places.

The power went out when KZN was hit by a severe snowstorm.

The utility's Joyce Zingoni says 85% of the outages have been resolved adding that their technicians remain hard at work.





“All the high-voltage faults have been repaired. Our technicians are still working tirelessly to restore power as soon as possible.





"We appeal to our customers to treat all installations as live for safety purposes and we urge customers to bear with us as we are working hard to restore power as soon as possible."