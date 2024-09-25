NERSA publishes Eskom's 36% tariff hike request for public comment
Updated | By Bulletin
National energy regulator NERSA has officially published Eskom's massive tariff hike request, with the controversial proposal ready for public consultation.
Eskom is asking for an eye-watering 36 percent electricity price increase starting next year.
The utility's multi-year request includes applications to hike up tariffs by almost 12% in 2027 and 9% in the 2028 financial year.
The power producer is seeking a total revenue increase of R446 billion for 2026.
Nersa says public submissions on the proposed increases are open until 1 November.
Public hearings have then been scheduled to take place from 18 November until 4 December.
The DA meanwhile has opposed Eskom's application and recently called for its rejection.
