 NERSA publishes Eskom's 36% tariff hike request for public comment
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

NERSA publishes Eskom's 36% tariff hike request for public comment

Updated | By Bulletin

National energy regulator NERSA has officially published Eskom's massive tariff hike request, with the controversial proposal ready for public consultation.

Electricity on the mend
Electricians trying figure out how they can prevent damage to the power units. Image: iStock

Eskom is asking for an eye-watering 36 percent electricity price increase starting next year.

 

The utility's multi-year request includes applications to hike up tariffs by almost 12% in 2027 and 9% in the 2028 financial year.  

 

The power producer is seeking a total revenue increase of R446 billion for 2026.


READ: DA: Growing concern over impact of soaring electricity prices

 

Nersa says public submissions on the proposed increases are open until 1 November.

 

Public hearings have then been scheduled to take place from 18 November until 4 December.

 

The DA meanwhile has opposed Eskom's application and recently called for its rejection. 

newswatch new banner 1

More on ECR

Eskom nersa Tariff Hikes

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.