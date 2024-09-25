NERSA publishes Eskom's 36% tariff hike request for public comment

Eskom is asking for an eye-watering 36 percent electricity price increase starting next year.

The utility's multi-year request includes applications to hike up tariffs by almost 12% in 2027 and 9% in the 2028 financial year.

The power producer is seeking a total revenue increase of R446 billion for 2026.





Nersa says public submissions on the proposed increases are open until 1 November.

Public hearings have then been scheduled to take place from 18 November until 4 December.

The DA meanwhile has opposed Eskom's application and recently called for its rejection.