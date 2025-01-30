Eskom granted 12.7% tariff increase for 2025
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has granted Eskom reduced tariff increases.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has granted Eskom reduced tariff increases.
The power producer submitted an application last year asking for a 36% hike for this year.
NERSA chairperson Thembani Bukula announced its decision during a virtual briefing on Thursday.
"For the financial year 25/26, the energy regulator approved revenue of R384 billion, which will amount to a 12.7 per cent increase."
The increase will be effective in April and July, depending on whether you're a municipal or Eskom customer.
Eskom also applied for an 11.9% tariff hike for next year and a 9.1% increase the following year.
READ: DA urges NERSA to grant Eskom a zero tariff hike
Nersa only approved an increase of 5.36% and 6.19% increase for these two financial years.
Bukula said its decision was based on the input of the public and other stakeholders during its public hearings last year.
He said if Nersa granted Eskom the increases it applied for, it would have had a devastating impact on the economy.
"On top of the list was the affordability of electricity if the prices applied for by Eskom were approved. This was voiced by domestic customers as well as business customers.
"Domestic customers stressed the fact that if these prices are approved, they then have to choose between buying food or buying electricity. Businesses, on the other side, made it clear that if these increases are approved, a lot of them will be forced to close their businesses."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
The bug appétit revolution: Would you eat insects?
It’s time to bug out! Edible insects are the sustainable solution to pro...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago
-
WhatsApp emoji use could land you in legal trouble in SA
You might think sending emojis on WhatsApp is fun, but it could lead to...Stacey & J Sbu 10 hours ago