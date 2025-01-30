Eskom granted 12.7% tariff increase for 2025

The power producer submitted an application last year asking for a 36% hike for this year.





NERSA chairperson Thembani Bukula announced its decision during a virtual briefing on Thursday.





"For the financial year 25/26, the energy regulator approved revenue of R384 billion, which will amount to a 12.7 per cent increase."





The increase will be effective in April and July, depending on whether you're a municipal or Eskom customer.





Eskom also applied for an 11.9% tariff hike for next year and a 9.1% increase the following year.





READ: DA urges NERSA to grant Eskom a zero tariff hike





Nersa only approved an increase of 5.36% and 6.19% increase for these two financial years.





Bukula said its decision was based on the input of the public and other stakeholders during its public hearings last year.





He said if Nersa granted Eskom the increases it applied for, it would have had a devastating impact on the economy.





"On top of the list was the affordability of electricity if the prices applied for by Eskom were approved. This was voiced by domestic customers as well as business customers.





"Domestic customers stressed the fact that if these prices are approved, they then have to choose between buying food or buying electricity. Businesses, on the other side, made it clear that if these increases are approved, a lot of them will be forced to close their businesses."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)