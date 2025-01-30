DA urges NERSA to grant Eskom a zero tariff hike

It had asked NERSA to push up prices by 36% for 2025, nearly 12% next year and around 9% the year after that.



The regulator held public hearings around the country towards the end of last year.



DA spokesperson on Electricity Kevin Mileham says it hopes NERSA will reject the request from the power utility.



"The DA firmly believes that no tariff hike should be approved until Eskom demonstrates real accountability, slashes its wasteful costs, and implements transparent financial controls."

Mileham adds that South Africans should not be forced to pay for Eskom's failures.

"South Africans are facing an already unbearable cost of living, and any further increases to electricity tariffs would be a reckless, unjustifiable burden. The latest Auditor General’s report on Eskom’s Annual Report and Financial Statements highlights severe financial mismanagement and operational failures that cannot be ignored.

“Eskom continues to bleed money through criminal conduct, irregular expenditure, and fruitless and wasteful spending. Rather than addressing these foundational problems, Eskom is seeking to burden the public with even higher prices."

