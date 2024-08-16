Eshowe court hands man life sentence for murder
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The Eshowe Regional Court has sentenced a man to a life sentence and 15 years for murder and robbery.
Siphiwe Kweyama was convicted of robbing two people of their cell phones at gunpoint in their homestead in the Isithebe area of Sundumbili in 2018.
One of Kweyama's accomplices, who later died during a police shootout, had shot and killed one of the victims.
"The victims were siblings aged 16 (deceased) and 18 (complainant) years old," says NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara.
"Kweyama was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. He will serve an effective life imprisonment, and the court declared him unfit to possess a firearm.
"The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes this successful prosecution. We hope this sentence serves as a deterrent to would-be offenders."
