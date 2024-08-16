AKA murder case: Ndimande brothers to be extradited

The Manzini Magistrate's Court in eSwatini on Friday ruled Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande can be extradited to South Africa to face charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Their legal representative had argued before the eSwatini court that his clients' lives were in danger in a bid to block the extradition.

But Magistrate David Khumalo said police chiefs here have given the assurance they will be safe.





READ: Extradition ruling expected in the AKA murder case

"The head of the correctional services has assured that the respondents will be given maximum safety and security in their transmission to South Africa, including being received at correctional services.

"This means that the fears by the respondents regarding their safety and security has been dispelled. Now, this court has added additional safety measures."

The brothers will join five other suspects who've lined up on several occasions in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

They last appeared in court last week Thursday.

Their case was postponed to November for further financial investigations and to allow for the eSwatini extradition case to be finalised.





