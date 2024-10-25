 EMS crash claims life near Mbazwana
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A person has died after the medical bus they were in hit a cow near Mbazwana in Mkhanyakude District. 

The Emergency Medical Services vehicle was transporting 60 patients members on Thursday. 

 

The KZN Health Department's Nathi Olifant says the bus crashed into a stray cow before losing control.

 

"One patient who was trapped in the wrecked bus sadly passed away, while the rest of the passengers and two crew members sustained minor injuries and were transported to eMseleni Hospital."


In a similar incident in the same district,  two children were injured after the EMS vehicle they were travelling in also hit a cow. 

 

They were being transported from Itshelejuba Hospital to Ngwelezane Hospital.


