EMS crash claims life near Mbazwana
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A person has died after the medical bus they were in hit a cow near Mbazwana in Mkhanyakude District.
A person has died after the medical bus they were in hit a cow near Mbazwana in Mkhanyakude District.
The Emergency Medical Services vehicle was transporting 60 patients members on Thursday.
The KZN Health Department's Nathi Olifant says the bus crashed into a stray cow before losing control.
"One patient who was trapped in the wrecked bus sadly passed away, while the rest of the passengers and two crew members sustained minor injuries and were transported to eMseleni Hospital."
READ: Deadly shooting leaves N3 near Sherwood closed
In a similar incident in the same district, two children were injured after the EMS vehicle they were travelling in also hit a cow.
They were being transported from Itshelejuba Hospital to Ngwelezane Hospital.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Young boy dances confidently at school concert
If we had to put a number on it, we would say that dancing is 90% confid...Danny Guselli 29 minutes ago
-
Woman scammed out of R201k shares the red flags
The con artists planned everything down to the Google search bar that th...Danny Guselli 29 minutes ago