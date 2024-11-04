Empangeni teen drowns in municipal pool

He drowned while swimming at a public pool.The details surrounding his death aren't clear, but it's believed the 17-year-old may've gotten into trouble in the water in the afternoon yesterday.Joe Kruger, who's the director of Mounties EMS, says when medics arrived, the teen had already been pulled from the water and a lifeguard on duty was performing CPR on him."The 17-year-old male was declared deceased after exhausting all efforts of resuscitation."It is alleged that the young male was enjoying the day at the pool with his friends and was playing."The teen dived into the pool and was found by the life guard to be unresponsive."An inquest docket will be opened by the police to determine the cause of death."





Meanwhile, KZN Education says it's shocked and saddened by the death of a matric learner who was struck by a train in King Cetshwayo District.



The department says the Grade 12 pupil, who attends Mbonambi Secondary School, was killed on Saturday evening.



Forensics investigators are trying to establish what happened. Education officials have offered trauma counselling and support to his classmates.





