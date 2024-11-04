Empangeni teen drowns in municipal pool
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
An
outing with friends has ended in tragedy for an Empangeni teenager.
An outing with friends has ended in tragedy for an Empangeni teenager.
The details surrounding his death aren't clear, but it's believed the 17-year-old may've gotten into trouble in the water in the afternoon yesterday.
Joe Kruger, who's the director of Mounties EMS, says when medics arrived, the teen had already been pulled from the water and a lifeguard on duty was performing CPR on him.
"The 17-year-old male was declared deceased after exhausting all efforts of resuscitation.
"It is alleged that the young male was enjoying the day at the pool with his friends and was playing.
"The teen dived into the pool and was found by the life guard to be unresponsive.
"An inquest docket will be opened by the police to determine the cause of death."
READ: Officials probe Durban North drowning incident.
Meanwhile, KZN Education says it's shocked and saddened by the death of a matric learner who was struck by a train in King Cetshwayo District.
The department says the Grade 12 pupil, who attends Mbonambi Secondary School, was killed on Saturday evening.
Forensics investigators are trying to establish what happened. Education officials have offered trauma counselling and support to his classmates.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA ranks in world’s most nerve-racking countries to drive in
Do you think SA ranks high or low on the list?Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
KZN boy fashions an outfit made of Woolies shopping bags
This is the beauty behind fashion design; sometimes, no one else will se...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago