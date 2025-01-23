Emergency water shutdown in KwaDukuza

It says it's due to leaks found on a pipeline leading from the water works to the command reservoir.

Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says the leak has led to water levels dropping below normal operating standards.

"Leaks were also found when the gravity supply pipeline from the command reservoir. Umgeni Uthukela Water has been forced to temporarily shut down the supply of water from the command reservoir in order to build up sufficient storage and to fix the leaks. Once the storage in the command reservoir has improved to safe operating levels, the supply to KwaDukuza will run smoothly soon."

He says repairs are expected to conclude on Saturday.

List of affected areas: Zinkwazi, San Sounci, Darnall, Lindelani, Nonoti, Blythedale, Saunders Reservior,

Glenhills, Warrenton, Stanger Manor, High Ridge, Shakaville, Townview, Mbozamo,

Honolulu Reservior, Groutville, Ntshawini and Melville.

