Wanted murder suspects killed at Inanda hideout

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the Murder Task Team were tipped off about the suspects' hideout in Inanda.

They made their way there on Friday morning.

"Police’s Murder Task Team members acted on intelligence about the hideout spot of the suspects and upon introducing themselves as police officers, suspects fired shot and during an inevitable self-defence shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded.





"The two house robbery cases, one robbery with a firearm and the attempted murder cases were all committed in the Inanda area this month (October), whereas the murder case was committed in June 2024."

Netshiunda says a firearm and ammunition found on the premises will be sent for ballistic testing to see if it's linked to other crimes.





