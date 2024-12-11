Elderly man found injured in car boot after 5-hour hijacking
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Police are searching for several suspects in connection with the attempted murder of an elderly man in Pietermaritzburg.
Police are searching for several suspects in connection with the attempted murder of an elderly man in Pietermaritzburg.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 86-year-old was hijacked near a sports ground in Richmond last week.
The suspects drove around with the victim for about five hours before locking him in the boot of his car.
Netshiunda says they then ditched the vehicle in a forest.
READ: 3 suspected hijackers killed in Mariannhill
"Police in Richmond opened a case of carjacking and attempted murder.
The victim was later found in his vehicle with injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim and abandoned the vehicle after it collided with an electric pole."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Interracial couple share the differences in their beach days
Even as a rainbow nation, we all have different ways of doing things but...Carol Ofori 16 minutes ago
-
Claudette Sigamoney a KZN visionary entrepreneur
"Being the vice president of the Chamber has given me more exposure than...Carol Ofori 17 minutes ago