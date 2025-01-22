AA urges govt to invest in measures to curb road deaths

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy recently revealed that there were 1,500 road deaths during the festive season.

It is a 5.3% increase from the previous year, with 70 more lives lost.

The minister said more than 40% of the victims were pedestrians.

READ: 1,500 killed on SA roads during festive season

AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said improved mobility infrastructure, higher road transport standards, and stronger law enforcement are needed.

She adds that annual vehicle inspections tied to licence renewals would be a highly effective solution.

"That covers both the mechanical fitness and roadworthiness of a vehicle in collaboration with independent, reputable organisations. Such an initiative would ensure that every vehicle on our roads is safe and roadworthy,” said Mavimbela.

"Thereby significantly mitigating the risk of accidents caused by mechanical failure. A troubling number of tragic incidents occur due to unfit vehicles that should not be on the road, coupled with mechanical failures in cars that are poorly maintained."

